OBITUARY: JAGDISH KAUR PAWA

It is with great sadness that the Pawa family announces the sudden passing of Jagdish Kaur Pawa on November 12.

Predeceased by her husband, Amarjit Singh Pawa, she leaves behind her loving children, grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral service will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Bhog ceremony will follow at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara at 7050 120th Street, Surrey. She will be missed by all.

To contact family members, please call 604-581-3305.