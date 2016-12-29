OBITUARY: IQBAL SINGH BAGRI

December 29, 1953 – December 26, 2016

Iqbal ‘Nick’ Bagri, son of the late Amar Singh and the late Rajinder Kaur Bagri of Chak Kalan, Jalandhar district, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, left us for his place in heaven on December 26. He passed from complications of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family.

At the age of 4, he crossed his first ocean and was raised with his two brothers, Michael and Stuart, and older sister Rani, in Bradford, Yorkshire, England. On October 24, 1970, he crossed another ocean and settled in Quesnel, B.C., Canada. When he was 19, he married his beloved wife Ravinder Kaur.

He immediately began working in the forest industry and settled at Quesnel Forest Products. He was awestruck by the natural beauty of the Quesnel area and developed a deep love for the outdoors. He became an avid hunter and snowmobiler when he wasn’t busy playing and coaching soccer, racing classic cars, partaking in snooker tournaments, or riding his motorbike. However, none of these loves compared to the deep feeling he held towards his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Ravinder Kaur; daughter and husband Sabrina and Lucky Pawa and their children Samahra and Jai; daughter and husband Michelle and Kam Bassi and their sons Kaiden and Chase; and son Harpaul Bagri.

His life will be celebrated on January 2 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home at 7410 Hopcott Rodd., Delta.

Saj Path will follow at 4 p.m. at Khalsa Diwan Society (York Center), Unit 103, 7938 128th Street, Surrey.