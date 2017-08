OBITUARY

HARSIMRAN KOONER

Harsimran Kooner, 58, village Rurkri, district Jalandhar (Punjab) died suddenly on August 7.

He is survived by wife Gurkamaljot Kaur Kooner, son Jagvir Singh Kooner, and brother Satnam Singh Kooner.

Akandpath Sahib Bogh will be held on Sunday, August 20 at Rurkri Gurdwara Sahib.

May his beautiful soul rest in peace. He will be greatly missed.

For more information, please contact Gena Kooner, daughter of Satnam Kooner at 1-778-241-2504