OBITUARY

HARDEV SINGH SANDHU

Funeral service for Hardev Singh Sandhu will take place on Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta. It will be followed by Bhog service / final prayer at 3:30 p.m. at I.C.C.C Gurdwara Nanak Niwas at 8600 No.5 Road, Richmond.