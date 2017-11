Gurmej Singh Mahay of Surrey passed away on November 17, 2017.

He was 85 years old.

He was from Phalpota village in Jalandhar district (Punjab).

His funeral will take place on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home in Delta.

Bhog will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Gurdwara Sahib Brookside in Surrey.

For further information, please contact Gurdawar Singh at 604-501-1766.