OBITUARY

GURCHETAN (CHETU) BASSI

Gurchetan (Chetu) Bassi, 73, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2017, at his home in Ladner surrounded by all his loved ones. Chetu was born on September 12, 1943, in the village of Bandala, District Jalandhar. He arrived in England in 1961 and finally settled in Ladner, B.C., in 1974 where he raised his family with the love and support of his wife Jagir Kaur.

Chetu was very proud of his children, Narinder (Gurdial), Parvinder (Kelly), Harvinder (Pip), Kam (Michelle) and Gurp (Nicki) and shared a special bond with his 13 grandchildren and extended family.

He set the standard of hard work in concrete construction, a physically demanding job at which he never missed a shift. He also enjoyed the love of sports with his friends, together going to Kabbadi tournaments, weightlifting and tug-of-war.

Chetu will always be remembered as a kind, loving man, always smiling and sharing with others. He would always say, “Kar palla, ho palla, unth palla da palla,” meaning when you do good things to assist others unconditionally, you nurture good things within others, the rest will take care of its self.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m. at Five Rivers Funeral Home on 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Prayer service will follow at Indian Cultural Centre #5 Road, Richmond.

Family contact:

Kam Bassi – 604-710-6344