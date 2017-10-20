OBITUARY



AVTAR SINGH SANDHU

Avtar Singh Sandhu passed away at the age of 86 on October 16. Originally from Bilga village, Jalandhar district, Punjab, he had been living in South Surrey. He was a longtime resident of Richmond and a regular member of the congregation at the Ross Gurdwara for many years and a big sports fan of Punjabi tournaments. He and his brother Bunta Singh Sandhu and their friends supported wrestlers and Kabaddi players with a passion.

His funeral will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

Bhog will follow at 12 p.m. (noon) at Gurdwara Sukh Sagar (Khalsa Diwan Society New Westminster), 347 Wood Street, New Westminster.

For information, contact Jarnail S. Sandhu at 604-614-8280 / Chamkaur S. Sandhu at 604-999-7000.