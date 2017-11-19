Rainfall alert now only for northeast Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

ENVIRONMENT Canada announced on Sunday night that the rainfall alert now is only for northeast Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Heavy rain continues.

An intense frontal system continues to push across eastern sections of the GVRD and the Fraser Valley.

50 mm to 90 mm of rain has fallen over the City of Vancouver and the North Shore. Over Howe Sound, over 100 mm has fallen.

The heavy rainfall will begin to ease off later tonight as the frontal system moves out of the area.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.