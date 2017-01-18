North Carolina physician Sanjay Kumar charged with unlawful distribution of narcotics, money laundering and possession of firearms

NORTH Carolina physician Sanjay Kumar, 50, of New Bern, has been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Hydromorphone, and Alprazolam; distribution of Oxycodone and Alprazolam; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity; and laundering of monetary instruments.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced on Tuesday that a federal grand jury in Greenville returned a 31 count indictment in the case.

If convicted, the maximum penalties for each charged drug count are 20 years’ imprisonment; a $1 million fine; and a term of supervised release of not less than three years following any term of imprisonment.

The maximum penalties for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime are no less than five years, up to life imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence; a $250,000 fine; and up to three years supervised release following any term of imprisonment. A second or subsequent conviction for a firearms charge of this type carries a mandatory minimum term of 25 years imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence.

The maximum penalties for each count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity are 10 years’ imprisonment; a $250,000 fine; and up to three years supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The maximum penalties for each count of money laundering are 20 years’ imprisonment; a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved; and up to three years supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

A local newspaper, Sun Journal, said he was a specialist in psychiatry and headed a sports medicine practice.

He was arrested in June at a traffic stop and according to authorities “trafficking levels” of drugs were found when his house was searched with a warrant.

According to the newspaper, when Kumar was produced before a judge at that time he said: “I am going to fight all these charges, humbly and boldly.”

He has also faced charges of stalking his neighbours, the newspaper reported.