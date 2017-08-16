THE Green Party of Vancouver on Wednesday evening nominated by acclamation long-time community advocate Pete Fry as the party’s candidate for the October 14 City Council by-election.

In accepting the nomination, Fry stated: “Adriane Carr has been alone on council pushing for resolutions on issues like whistle blower protection, social housing targets that are tied to actual income, transparency around public benefits, and so much more. But she’s just one Green on Council.

“There’s a lot more she can do, a lot more we can do for the citizens of Vancouver, with one more Green on Council.”

“Pete Fry has an excellent shot at winning this by-election,” said Green City Councillor Adriane Carr.

“The first public opinion poll on this by-election has the Green Party in the lead and Vision in last place. Obviously there’s a mood for change. Pete’s win will change the dynamics for the better at Council and help restore some trust in City Hall,” she added.

Incumbent Green Party Vancouver Park Commissioners Michael Wiebe and Stuart Mackinnon talked up Fry.

“After witnessing his continual commitment to this city since we ran together n 2014, I have complete confidence that Pete Fry has the knowledge and understanding to achieve housing affordability and protect our communities” said Vancouver Park Board Chair Wiebe.

Mackinnon added, ” Pete Fry will bring a new breath of fresh air to City Council. His integrity and knowledge will be a great asset to our city.”