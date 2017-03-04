No problem between me and Salman: Sanjay Dutt

Agra (PTI): Sanjay Dutt has shot down reports that all is not well between him and Salman Khan after he called the “Sultan” star arrogant in a word association game.

According to reports, Dutt was asked to choose a word to describe Salman during the game and he said “arrogant”.

When asked about this, the 57-year-old star said, “There’s no problem between me and Salman. And there’s nothing wrong in being arrogant. Arrogant is not a bad word. It’s just an expression. I can be arrogant. But I can be a lovable arrogant.”

Salam and Sanjay have worked together in films like “Sajan” and “Chal Mere Bhai” and are said to be good friends.

Dutt is in the city to shoot for his comeback film “Bhoomi”, also starring Aditi Rao Hydri.