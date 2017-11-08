2018 Nissan TITAN XD now winter-ready with new Snow Plow Prep Package

Mississauga, Ont.– Though winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st, the 2018 Nissan TITAN XD full-size pickup is ready now for the worst the season can throw at it with the arrival of a new Snow Plow Prep Package. The package, which includes high-capacity, heavy-duty front springs, is now available for use with a range of commercial and personal snow plows from five leading snow plow manufacturers: Boss, Fisher, Meyer, SnowEx and Western.

The Snow Plow Prep Package is only offered on the Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab in Canada.

The Snow Plow Prep Package replaces the stock front springs with a higher capacity design, which increases front GAWR capacity by 575 pounds (from 4,325 pounds to 4,900 pounds). This allows fitment of snowplows up to 786 pounds (TITAN XD Gas Crew Cab S grade). The Snow Plow Prep Package is available on the TITAN XD Gas Crew Cab with the V8 gas engine –on S and SV grade levels.

“Experts are predicting a typically snowy Canadian winter again this year, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for individual and fleet snow plow business operators,” said Steve Rhind, director of marketing at Nissan Canada Inc. “Get your new TITAN XD ready this fall… and let it snow!”

The Nissan TITAN XD is ideal for commercial use such as snow plow duties, staking out a unique position in the segment between traditional heavy-duty and light-duty entries. It offers the effortless towing and hauling of the larger, more expensive heavy-duty trucks, yet has the fuel-efficiency, affordability and creature comforts of a half-ton pickup. To maximize stability, handling and ride comfort, TITAN XD uses a heavy-duty, highly stable suspension design.

The TITAN XD’s 5.6-litre Endurance® V8 engine, which is cast, forged and assembled at Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee, is rated at 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. TITAN XD is also available with a powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel power plant. The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton, Miss.

“When the roads are covered with snow and ice and you’re out clearing a parking lot in the dead of night, you better have confidence in the truck behind the plow,” said Rhind. “We’re proud to say that the TITAN XD is built as tough as the hard-working people taking on the job of keeping Mother Nature at bay.”