By Autoreviewman

One small sub-compact hatchback that came my way recently and left me mightily impressed was the 2017 Nissan Versa Note SL. For 2017 there are a few changes; a new front fascia, with a Nissan family “V-Motion” grille and new halogen headlights. The S, SV and SL trims receive the sportier rear fascia previously available only on the sporty SR model. Inside, the 2017 Note now has larger, more convenient cup holders and the USB auxiliary port is moved to the front of the centre console. The Versa Note is front-wheel-drive, and powered by a 6-litre, DOHC inline four-cylinder engine developing 109 horsepower, and 107 lb/ft torque using either a five speed manual gearbox; or as on our tester a CVT transmission.

We tested the top of the line SL which features such upgrades as a 5.8” color touchscreen with mobile apps and Navigation, leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition, around view monitor, heated seats, USB inputs, and smart key with pushbutton start. The only option on our tester was the $135 wonderful metallic pearl paint option.

The interior of the Nissan Versa Note is neat and well finished with an all-black theme nicely set off by silver trim. There is an open and spacious feeling inside the cabin thanks to the high roofline. What is most impressive is the sheer amount of passenger space available, with decent headroom and legroom.

It helps that the Versa Note offers 3196L of total cabin space of which 532L is found behind the rear seat. Cargo: 532 liters with seats up, 1084 liters with seats folded – dropping the 60/40 rear bench provides 1,084 liters of space. The hatchback offers great utility with the handy split level cargo divide and hide cargo system, and folding rear seats that create a versatile adjustable height flat load area. Natural Energuide Canada rate the Versa Note’s fuel economy at (L/100 km) 6.2/7.6 highway/city.

All in all, I found the Nissan Versa in its SL form to be a hugely enjoyable car to drive with its nice road manners, smooth engine, and the superb around view monitor that makes parking a breeze. The Nissan Versa Note’s’ roomy cabin, various trim levels and options make it hard to beat on both price and quality. Highly recommended.

2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL CVT

MRSP $19,883 Freight and PDE $1600

Price as tested $21,483