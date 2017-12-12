The new 2018 Nissan “Kicks” Compact Crossover

LOS ANGELES, CA/MISSISSAUGA, ONT. – The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks, the newest entry in the fast-growing affordable compact crossover market, made its North American debut recently at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The bold new Kicks becomes the sixth member of the Nissan crossover and SUV line-up – which has experienced record sales in recent years – when it hits Nissan Canada dealerships in June 2018.

The new 2018 Kicks combines emotion and practicality by blending bold wheel arch fenders and high crossover stance with familiar Nissan design signatures, including a V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights and floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look. Available exterior features include standard Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH), fog lights and available LED low beam headlights with LED signature accents.

The 2018 Kicks will be offered in a range of five exterior colours – plus five two-tone combinations. Three of the two-tone colour schemes utilize a black roof and contrasting body colours (red, orange or white), along with one each orange roof/grey body and white roof/blue

Kicks’ simple “Gliding Wing” dashboard design is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full colour display housing a comprehensive infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity. For the ultimate audio experience, the Kicks SR includes the new class-exclusive2 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat headrest. Among the other on-board technology, Kicks features an available Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM) equipped with Moving Object Detection (MOD). Every 2018 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque, combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission. Kicks is offered in front-wheel drive only.

“With good ground clearance, a high eye point, electric power steering and small turning radius, Kicks is a great companion to navigate the city with,” added Rhind.

Safety, security and driver convenience features are strong points for Nissan Kicks. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) are standard on all grade levels, along with seven air bags and RearView Monitor. Kicks SR adds Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The 2018 Nissan Kicks will be offered in three well-equipped models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR.