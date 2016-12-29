New York Police Department allows Sikh officers to wear beards and turbans

THE New York Police Department on Wednesday announced that it would allow Sikh officers to wear beards and blue turbans.

This decision is bound to have a tremendous effect on the policies of police departments across the U.S.

The New York Times reported that according to the NYPD patrol guide, officers are prohibited from having beards and non-uniform headdresses, but exceptions can be made for officers who receive a medical or religious accommodation to wear facial hair up to one millimeter in length.

Commissioner James P. O’Neill said that now officers who are granted a religious accommodation from the department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office will be allowed to have beards that extend up to one-half inch from the face.

The department agreed to review its beard guidelines after a Muslim officer filed a federal class-action lawsuit in June. That case is pending.

According to the New York Times, the Muslim Officers Society and the Sikh Officers Association, which have more than 1,100 members combined, had been pressuring the department for the change.

The Sikh Officers Association tweeted: “Thank you @NYPDONeill for allowing Sikh Officers to wear a turban in the @NYPDnews. This is a proud moment for Sikh Community.”

Officer Gurvinder Singh, President of the Sikh Officers Association, which has about 150 members, told the newspaper that he expected more Sikh candidates to take the police exam in January and said that he had received phone calls from religious and community leaders after the announcement.