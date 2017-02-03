New Westminster Police ask for public’s help to locate Satnam Singh, 25

THE New Westminster Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate 25-year -old Satnam Singh who was last seen in the 300-block of Wood Street in New Westminster on December 13 at about 10 p.m.

Singh was expected to return home to India. However, he didn’t board his flight.

On December 16, New Westminster Police Department was notified, and no safety concerns were identified. The investigation is ongoing, and it appears that Singh is electing to stay in Canada and not return home to India.

“Mr. Singh is not in any trouble with us, and we are not concerned for his safety, but we do need to confirm this,” stated Media Relations Officer Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott. “Whenever we have a report of this kind, we need to meet with the person to determine their well-being. Although we have no reason to believe that Mr. Singh is at any risk, we do need to speak with him.”

If anyone has information about Satnam Singh’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.