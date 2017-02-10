New Westminster-Burnaby MP Peter Julian to run for federal NDP leadership?

PETER Julian, MP for New Westminster-Burnaby is expected to announce his intention to run for the federal NDP leadership on Sunday.

In a statement, his office said: “Julian stepped down from his job as the party’s House leader last October to focus on a potential bid to succeed [current party leader] Tom Mulcair.”

It added: “After discussions with people all across the country he is ready to share his decision with friends, supporters and the country.”