New website connects international students with critical information

INTERNATIONAL students have a new one-stop shop for all the online information they need to consider coming to British Columbia for their high school education – and tips on how to make the most of the experience.

BCforHighSchool.gov.bc.ca is targeted at current and potential international students and their families so they can learn about:

* B.C.’s world-class education system, teachers and schools.

* How to enrol in a B.C. school and get a Canadian study permit.

* The diverse cultures, regions and communities of B.C.

* How to stay healthy and safe in B.C.

* Living with a homestay family.

* Post-secondary opportunities.

One of the highlights of the site is the collection of video testimonials from current and past international students speaking first-hand about their experiences in B.C. high schools. Topics range from teachers and classes, to extracurricular activities and homestay families.

Students from around the world choose B.C. for its world-class K-12 education system, welcoming and safe communities, and spectacular geography. With this new resource developed by the Ministry of Education and sector partners, government is taking steps to ensure international students are prepared and well-informed so they can get the most out of their time here, and contribute to their schools and communities.

View the website in English and Chinese today at BCforHighSchool.gov.bc.ca. Japanese, Korean and Spanish language versions will be launched in early 2017.

Education Minister Mike Bernier said on Wednesday: “International education is good for our economy, our communities and for our students who get to learn about other cultures and our global future first-hand. This new online resource will give international students the information and tools they need to decide to pursue their studies in B.C. – and to make sure they have a smooth transition into life here.”

Quick Facts:

* Government launched British Columbia’s International Education Strategy in 2012 to promote the global two-way flow of students, educators and ideas between countries.

* International education is a rapidly growing sector and continues to have a significant impact on the economy and job creation.

* Each year, international students attending K-12 programs, post-secondary institutions, or registered private career training institutions, spend well over $2 billion in B.C. on tuition, accommodation and other living expenses, arts and culture and recreation.

* This supports around 27,500 jobs and creates a positive economic effect on communities throughout the province.

* International students may also continue to contribute to the economy in B.C. long after they graduate, whether they decide to stay and work in their adoptive community, or pursue opportunities elsewhere in the province, utilizing their skills in the labour market.

* International education is one of the key sectors in Canada Starts Here: The BC Jobs Plan. The jobs plan recognizes the significant benefits that flow to the province from the global exchange of students, educators and ideas.

Visit the B.C. for High School website: http://BCforHighSchool.gov.bc.ca