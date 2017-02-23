New information in violent assault of unidentified woman in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police are releasing new information in the violent assault of a woman on the morning of February 17, hoping that the public can assist in identifying the victim.

Investigators believe photographs of blonde hair extensions recovered from the lane, and images of the suspect vehicle, may help someone to recognize the woman.

“We’re asking her, or anyone who thinks they may know who she is, to contact us,” said Constable Jason Doucette on Thursday. “They can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers if they like. The most important thing is that we need to ensure that she is okay.”

The vehicle is believed to be a silver BMW M3, although other possibilities have not been ruled out.

Both the victim and the suspect remain unidentified.

This new appeal follows a previous request for the public’s assistance last Friday.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on the morning of February 17, witnesses reported hearing a woman scream and saw her lying on the ground in south lane of West 10th Avenue near Alder Street. A man was seen repeatedly striking the woman and then pulling her into a vehicle. Police were called but the vehicle sped off before officers arrived. An extensive search failed to locate the vehicle or occupants.

The victim is described as a white woman in her early 20s with a slender build and long, straight, and platinum blonde hair with bangs. She was wearing a neutral-coloured top and a black skirt.

The suspect is described as a well-dressed white man in his 30s with an athletic build. He was clean-shaven with slicked-back dark hair, and was wearing a long black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 604-717-0603 or CrimeStoppers.