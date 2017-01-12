Navdeep Sidhu, 24 and Harman Mangat, 22, of B.C. shot dead in Edmonton in connection with drug activity in Lower Mainland

NAVDEEP Sidhu, 24 and Harman Mangat, 22, both residents of British Columbia, have been identified as those found dead in Southeast Edmonton on Wednesday (January 11).

Edmonton’s Medical Examiner confirmed that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, Edmonton Police announced on Thursday.

Detectives believe this was not a random act, and that these drug-related murders are connected with drug activity in Lower Mainland B.C.

The two men were found dead in a running, white Dodge Ram truck with B.C. plates on 39 Street, near Charlesworth Drive, on Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. by a member of the public.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask for information about the deaths and suspects.

Spokespersons for both Abbotsford police and CFSEU-BC have confirmed to media that the two victims were connected to Abbotsford’s Townline conflict between two groups of young South Asians.

Back in January 2015, The VOICE had reported: “A civil suit filed by the Director of B.C. Civil Forfeiture in B.C. Supreme Court [in December 2014] to claim two vehicles – a white Nissan Altima and a blue Nissan Altima – that were allegedly used in a shootout in which Harwindip Singh Baringh, 18, was killed in Abbotsford [in October 2014] , has revealed that the incident was allegedly a clash between the Chahil and Dhaliwal crime groups.”

One of those vehicles belonged to Sidhu.

For more on this, go to:

and

Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm

JUST last November, Karman Singh Grewal, 24, of Langley and Ronjot Singh Dhami, 23, were among the seven arrested after three firearms and more than $40,000 in drugs and cash were seized from four homes in Alberta’s Grande Prairie as part of a drug trafficking investigation conducted by ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams).

Grewal was also arrested last October by ALERT along with Elson Blue Joy, 22, of Kelowna when police seized drugs worth more than $150,000 from two homes. He was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs, and possession of proceeds of crime in that case.

Police could not say where Dhami is from.

In the November case, Grewal was charged with possession of drugs (two counts), possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (three counts).

Dhami was charged with possession of drugs (two counts), and possession of proceeds of crime.