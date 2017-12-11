Chinese nationals account for more than 25% of all Canadian visa processing

LEXBASE, Canada’s leading immigration publication under well-known lawyer Richard Kurland, reports that the Immigration Program Manager in Beijing in a report notes that “Chinese nationals now account for more than 25% of all Canadian visa processing, and Chinese are now the third largest source country for overnight visitors to Canada.”

The report also notes: “Beijing continues to see an increase in the number of applicants identified as tourists. … This is a function of changing Chinese travel habits, specifically a movement away from large organized tours and towards free and independent travelers.”

Regarding students, the report states: “Chinese nationals are now the number one source country for international students. … Nearly 33% of all international students (almost 30,000 new students each year) come from mainland China, and this contributes several billion dollars annually to the Canadian economy.”

The Immigration Program Manager in Shanghai reports to Ottawa that “many Chinese use foreign real estate purchases as a means to safeguard a portion of their assets and from PRTD [permanent resident travel document applicants] it is clear that many heads of family have purchased expensive homes in Canada and installed their family there while they continue to work in China. If this avenue is cut off it could lead to less interest in Canada, or possibly more if they find temporary ways around the rule but fear it will only become more difficult to move their money in future.”

It also notes: “Dramatic increase in demand for temporary resident visas in China for the last 5 years. … Increased air travel capacity for China and the continued growth of the middle class points to intake continuing to rise in future.”

The Immigration Program Manager in Hong Kong reports: “Increased pollution and increased correlated illnesses are expected to be a strong migration motivator as the impact of significant pollution on the health of persons resonates with the population. Already, the number one reason stated for desire to relocate is quality of life / safer environmental living conditions. If pollution is not brought under control, populations may look in increasing numbers to relocate to safer environments.”