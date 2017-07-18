NATIONAL and provincial Muslim organizations are welcoming the Government of Alberta’s recent announcement of a concerted effort to identify “practical steps the government can take to help Albertans who experience racism.”

In an open letter to Premier Rachel Notley, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) are welcoming the government’s initiative.

“We are pleased to have already participated in consultations with Minister of Education David Eggen and Minister of Labour Christina Gray on this topic, and look forward to assisting this critical strategy to ensure that all Albertans feel included as contributing members of the province,” reads the open letter.

“Considering recent reports of ant-Muslim and anti-immigrant groups and militias forming in Alberta and already terrorizing certain mosque congregations, addressing anti-Muslim sentiment in particular has taken on new urgency.

“It’s time to do more to ensure that communities are protected from those who seek to do them harm, based on their religious, cultural, or racial identities. All levels of government have a responsibility to examine ways in which hate is tackled and neutralized, in order to order to ensure the safety, well-being, and cohesiveness of our communities.”

Read the entire Open Letter here.

Eggen’s recommendations, based on community consultations, are expected in the fall.