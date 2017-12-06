Guru Nanak Free Kitchen’s annual toy drive

AS one of the leading meal providers to those in need, Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK) is holding its annual toy drive for those in need. At last year’s event, over 1,770 new toys were delivered to schools with low income families as well as various shelters across the Lower Mainland.

Families are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys to the Sikh Academy Elementary School at 12895 85th Avenue, Surrey. The new toys will be wrapped into boxes (separated into age groups and gender), and delivered to various schools and shelters across the Lower Mainland.

This is a family event and members of all communities are invited to join the group of volunteers. Refreshments will be provided.

Contact Paul Hundal at 778-837-7923 or Garry Grewal at 604-250-2222 for any information.