WHAT: CBC Musical Nooners Concerts

WHEN: Monday, July 10 – Friday, July 14, 2017

12pm – 1pm

WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)

The second week of the free summer concert series, Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features a blend of blues, reggae, rock and pop. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Monday, July 10

Murray Porter

Few performers can command the stage with such authority as Murray Porter. His blues-fuelled songs and piano playing will leave you dazzled.

Genres: Blues

Tuesday, July 11

Buckman Coe

Escape to your fantasy island as this soul, reggae, and Americana inspired artist, brings his worldly beats to our stage.

Genres: Reggae, Soul, Americana

Wednesday, July 12

Jon and Roy

​This folk rock, reggae band wows our stage with their powerful melodies and vocals. Their new album “The Road Ahead is Golden” will certainly put you in a golden mood!

Genres: Folk rock, reggae

Thursday, July 13

Wesli

This Haitian-born artist brings his life experience and culture to the stage with expert drum, guitar and saxophone skills that make his sound distinctive.

Genres: Afro beats, reggae, rock

Friday, July 14

Melisande

Melisande combine catchy electro-pop sounds with traditional francophone songs and fresh electronic beats. This dynamic duo will bring the party to our stage

Genres: Electronic, Pop

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.