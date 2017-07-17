Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21: 12-1 p.m.

The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia)

The third week of the free summer concert series, Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features a blend Folk, Soul and Jazz. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Monday, July 17

Old Soul Rebel

This break-through band will rock your soul, with a blend of retro inspired jams. Formed in 2015 this group brings a fresh take on old school rock n’ roll with a little spice of soul.

Genres: Rock n’ roll, Soul

Tuesday, July 18

Khari Wendell McClelland

Born in Detroit, McClelland is a member of the admired Vancouver gospel trio The Sojourners. A mix of emotion and danceable music gives this artist his likeable sound. From deep soul and gospel energy, be amazed by Khari’s powerful vocals.

Genres: Folk, Adult Contemporary, Soul

Wednesday, July 19

Desiree Dawson

2016 Winner CBC’s Searchlight Competition is just one of the many accolades that Desiree has received. She graces our stage with her folk indie soul sound – don’t miss this rising star.

Genres: Indie Soul, Singer-Songwriter

Thursday, July 20

Brishen

​Led by Quinn Bachand, Brishen brings together a fascinating range of musical history that reinvents the nostalgic music of gypsy jazz, swing and pop.

Genres: Gypsy Jazz

Friday, July 21

Locarno

Juno award winning Tom Landa brings this group to life with sounds from Columbia, African Sukous, Mexican Marimba Music, Venezuelan Joropo and Brazilian Forro Music. Get ready to salsa your way through this hour of music!

Genres: Mexican Folk, Cuban, Latin Soul

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.