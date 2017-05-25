THE federal government is supporting Canadian Multiculturalism Day celebrations taking place in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto on June 27.

The Government of Canada provided Les FrancoFolies de Montréal with funding of $400,000 to organize activities for Canadian Multiculturalism Day. Financial support of $230,000 was granted to Harbourfront Centre for the celebrations in Toronto. And $200,000 was awarded to the Canada Place Corporation for Multiculturalism Day in Vancouver.

The funding provided to these three organizations for Canadian Multiculturalism Day comes from Canadian Heritage’s Canada 150 Fund.

On November 13, 2002, the Government of Canada designated June 27 of each year as Canadian Multiculturalism Day. This day is an opportunity for all Canadians to celebrate and appreciate the contributions of the various multicultural groups and communities to Canadian society.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, said on Thursday: “As we celebrate Canada 150, this year’s celebrations are going to be more exciting than ever. Canada Day and Canadian Multiculturalism Day offer us excellent opportunities to celebrate the contributions of Canadians of all backgrounds. I invite you all to take part in the festivities, and show the whole world what makes our country so special.”

Quick Facts

* Organized by Les FrancoFolies de Montréal, Canadian Multiculturalism Day in Montréal offers the free community event “Celebrate our Diversity!” which highlights the contribution and richness of multicultural diversity through a family day. Festival-goers from all walks of life are invited to gather at a picnic area and take part in a massive barbecue, while attending concerts and dance performances offered by ambassadors from several of Montréal’s cultural communities

* In honour of Canadian Multiculturalism Day in Toronto, Harbourfront Centre presents “Here in the 6ix: Celebrate Multiculturalism Day”, a day of free activities that reflects Toronto’s rich cultural mosaic. The public is invited to this event that begins at dawn with a sunrise ceremony, followed by breakfast between neighbours and yoga. The day will continue with many workshops for the whole family and performances well into the evening.

* To celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day in Vancouver, Canada Place Corporation presents “UNITE!” featuring Juno- and Grammy-winning artists. To celebrate Canada’s many cultural communities, world-class dancers and drummers will deliver performances throughout the day, and the public will be invited to participate in workshops and interactive experiences. A free concert will be presented at the end of the evening.

* Celebrate Canada is a period of four celebrations from June 21 to July 2. In honour of Canada 150, this year’s edition will be the most spectacular in Canadian history. Twelve days of festivities will be held for the first time from coast to coast to coast. They will begin on June 21 and conclude with a full weekend of activities in Canada’s Capital Region.