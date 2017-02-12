MP Peter Julian says he wants to be the federal NDP’s head honcho

HUNDREDS of people filled the landmark Columbia theatre and cheered as MP for New Westminster-Burnaby Peter Julian confirmed he is standing for the leadership of the federal New Democratic Party. He is the first candidate to put together the team, the funding and the base of support across the country needed to launch a campaign.

“I want to lead the NDP to make a difference. We need to change the way we do politics, said Julian. “This campaign is not about one person being in charge; it’s about all of us taking back our power.”

In a press statement, his campaign stated: “First elected in 2004, Peter Julian has a well-deserved reputation as a skillful organizer, as one of the hardest working MP’s and a solid team player. As Caucus Chair and House Leader, he played crucial but often unheralded leadership roles.

“With today’s announcement, he has clearly stepped out from behind the curtain to present a bold vision for the future to the NDP and the country. It is a vision of grassroots empowerment and mobilization that reflects his role as a community organizer and social justice activist.”

Declaring that we stand at a crossroads, Julian called for significant action to prevent climate catastrophe and rebuild the country on a foundation of fairness, inclusion and real reconciliation. “When we look at the founders of our movement what stands out is their courage and vision,” Julian declared. “Times have changed and the challenges facing us are different. But what never changes is our courage to speak truth to power and our determination to build a better world.”

Julian called for a rapid transition to a sustainable economy, an economy founded on social justice and renewable energy. He described Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that building raw bitumen export pipelines goes hand in hand with fighting climate change as complete nonsense. “You can’t go up and down, left and right, forward and backward at the same time. We have a clear choice to make; my choice is a future for our children – and our children’s children,” he stressed.