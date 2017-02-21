World Wide Web Consortium Home
Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 | Posted by

MP Don Davies condemns racist and homophobic graffiti at Vancouver’s Gladstone Secondary School

 

Don Davies
Photo by Chandra Bodalia

MP Don Davies (Vancouver-Kingsway) on Tuesday condemned the racist and homophobic graffiti found at Gladstone Secondary School over the weekend.

“The racist and homophobic vandalism at Gladstone Secondary School is nothing short of cowardly and reprehensible,” said Davies. “There is no place for this kind of intolerance in our country, and I condemn this act on behalf of our entire community.”

“Gladstone is known for its diversity and inclusiveness,” added Davies, referring to the students and teachers at the East Vancouver school. “We will work together and re-double our commitment to building a multi-cultural, accepting and welcoming place for all.”

 

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=68158

Posted by on Feb 21 2017. Filed under British Columbia, Canadian News, Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Yorkton Investment

Yorkton Investment

Call us to list your business for FREE

Call us to list your business for FREE

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added