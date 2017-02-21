MP Don Davies condemns racist and homophobic graffiti at Vancouver’s Gladstone Secondary School

MP Don Davies (Vancouver-Kingsway) on Tuesday condemned the racist and homophobic graffiti found at Gladstone Secondary School over the weekend.

“The racist and homophobic vandalism at Gladstone Secondary School is nothing short of cowardly and reprehensible,” said Davies. “There is no place for this kind of intolerance in our country, and I condemn this act on behalf of our entire community.”

“Gladstone is known for its diversity and inclusiveness,” added Davies, referring to the students and teachers at the East Vancouver school. “We will work together and re-double our commitment to building a multi-cultural, accepting and welcoming place for all.”