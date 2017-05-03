THE Mounties always get their man – so the saying goes.

Only this time, Surrey RCMP got the wrong girl.

So now the force are investigating a complaint of an apprehension involving a case of mistaken identity in the 13700 block of 72nd Avenue.

On April 28, Surrey RCMP attended the Newton bus loop after information was received regarding an individual who was wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant. There were concerns for this individual’s health, safety and well-being. Officers subsequently located someone matching the description and apprehended a female at this location. Once it was learned that it was not the correct person, the 16-year-old female was released immediately.

A formal public complaint has been initiated and Surrey RCMP are gathering information. Senior investigators have met with the family and continue to be in contact with them.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this situation occurred and we are certainly mindful of her young age and how upsetting this was for her and her family,” says Superintendent Ed Boettcher, Operations Officer at Surrey RCMP. “I can assure you that we have resources dedicated to investigating this incident and we are gathering information to address all their concerns.”

