WITH warm weather comes an increase in the number of motorcycles on the road, says Vancouver Police. Riders are reminded to be safe and considerate of others while they are out enjoying the sun, and motorists need to be aware and cautious around motorcyclists.

A common complaint that police receive is about the unnecessary noise from motorcycles, which affects the quality of life of many people living in an urban area. A recent decision in BC Supreme court means that officers no longer need to use a decibel meter to measure the noise from exhaust systems, and instead can use subjective observation.

The fine for unnecessary noise is $109 under the Motor Vehicle Act.