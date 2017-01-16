MOSAIC Free Community Activities February 1-15

BC Housing and SAFER Rental Assistance (Cantonese)

¹ February 1 Wednesday, 10:30 am–12:00 pm

ü CCM Centre, Crystal Mall Level 2, 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

‘ Angel 604 438 8214 ext 104 * atse@mosaicbc.org

Opening the Door (For High School Students)

An unique networking event for high school students who are interested to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. It is a valuable opportunity to meet with professionals in the areas.

¹ February 6 Monday, 2:30 pm–6:00 pm

ü Telus World of Science, Science World entrance, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

‘ Angel 604 438 8214 ext 104 * atse@mosaicbc.org

Income Tax for Newcomers (English/Mandarin)

Learn about: who should file income tax. Benefits of filing and tax deductions. How to gather tax slips. What happened if I file my tax late.

¹ February 8 Wednesday, 10:00 am–12:00 pm

ü New Westminster Public Library, 716 6th Ave, New Westminster

‘ Angel 604 438 8214 ext 104 * atse@mosaicbc.org

Citizenship Test Preparation

¹ February 8 & 9 Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00 am–1:00 pm

ü Collingwood Public Library, 2985 Kingsway, Vancouver

‘ Gerado 604 254 9626 ext 227 * gdelapaz@mosaicbc.org

Canadian Citizenship Preparation Class (English with Mandarin Support)

加拿大入籍準備課程 (英文主講配合普通話支援)

Join us for a 2-day workshop to prepare for Canadian citizenship. The session will be facilitated by MOSAIC staff. We will talk about topics such as Canada’s history, symbols, government and geography, as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Registration required. Please have PR Number ready when registering and please bring pens, paper, Discover Canada book if you have it, to class.

¹ February 14 & 15, 9:30 am–12:30 pm

ü MOSAIC Burnaby 5902 Kingsway, Burnaby

‘ Tim 604 438 8214 ext 114 * tchow@mosaicbc.org

Basic Computer Lessons for Seniors 55+ (English with Mandarin/Cantonese Support)

Join us for basic computer learning sessions for seniors over 55.

¹ Fridays, 10:00 am–12:00 pm

ü MOSAIC Head Office, 1720 Grant St, Vancouver

‘ Gerado 604 254 9626 ext 227 * gdelapaz@mosaicbc.org

Everyday English Conversation Circle (Mandarin and English)

Learn useful English expression and practice spoken English in a comfortable and friendly environment. 每週一次，在一個舒適友善的環境，學習日常實用英文口語。

¹ Thursdays, 10:00 am–12:00 pm (Lower Beginner) & 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (Intermediate)

ü MOSAIC Head Office, 1720 Grant St, Vancouver

‘ Daisy 604 254 9626 or 604 438 8214 * daisyau@mosaicbc.org

How to Take Fun Pictures Using Your Smart Phone 55+

¹ February 3 & 10, Fridays, 12:30 pm–3:00 pm

ü MOSAIC Brentwood Learning Centre, 101-1899 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

‘ Tim 604 438 8214 ext 114 * tchow@mosaicbc.org

English Conversation Circle for Seniors

Do you want to improve your English skills and make new friends? Join our new conversation classes. Seats are limited. Call now.

¹ Mondays, 9:30 am–11:30 am (Upper Beginners)

¹ Thursdays, 9:30 am–11:30 am (Beginners)

ü MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway, Burnaby

‘ Eliza or Jennifer 604 438 8214

English Conversation Circle for Seniors

Do you want to improve your English skills and make new friends? Join our new conversation classes. Seats are limited. Call now.

¹ Wednesdays, 9:30 am–11:30 am (Beginners)

¹ Fridays, 1:00 pm–3:00 pm (Upper Beginners)

ü Brentwood Community Resource Centre, 2055 Rosser Ave, Burnaby

‘ Eliza or Jennifer 604 292 3907

Seniors Club Taichi

¹ Wednesdays, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM; Fridays, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

ü Brentwood Community Resource Centre, 2055 Rosser Ave, Burnaby

‘ Jennifer or Eliza 604 292 3907

Seniors Club Wai Dan Gong

¹ Fridays, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

ü Brentwood Community Resource Centre, 2055 Rosser Ave, Burnaby

‘ Jennifer 604 292 3907

Seniors Club Knitting Circle

¹ Tuesdays, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

ü MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway, Burnaby

‘ Jennifer or Eliza 604 438 8214

Free Drop-In English Conversation Circle for Work Permit Holders

Meet new people and learn effective communication skills, workplace terminology, and Canadian workplace culture. Please call for more information and before your first visit.

¹ Mondays, 2017 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

ü MOSAIC Community Room, 1720 Grant St, Vancouver

‘ Girlly 604 254 9626 ext 487 * gcumberland@mosaicbc.org

Free Legal Clinic for Low Income Temporary Foreign Workers with Access Pro Bono Lawyers

Register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with Access Pro Bono lawyers on issues related to Temporary Foreign Workers on immigration, such as renewing/extending your work permit, applying for permanent residency, etc. This service is for low-income migrant workers including low-skilled workers, live-in caregiver program, agricultural workers etc. Please register at least a week in advance.

¹ February 6 Monday, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ü MOSAIC Head Office, 1720 Grant St, Vancouver

‘ Girlly 604 254 9626 ext 487 * gcumberland@mosaicbc.org

MOSAIC is a multilingual non-profit organization dedicated to addressing issues that affect immigrants and refugees in the course of their settlement and integration into Canadian society.