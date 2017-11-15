Robbery suspect Aria Morshedizadeh of North Vancouver arrested in Fraser Canyon

A North Vancouver man faces charges after his arrest by the RCMP in the Fraser Canyon.

The arrest followed a call to Boston Bar RCMP on November 13, reporting the robbery and theft of an automobile from guests staying at a motel in the 50000-block of the Trans-Canada Highway. Police arrived at the address where officers immediately obtained and broadcast the details of the alleged stolen vehicle and suspect to surrounding RCMP jurisdictions.

Around one hour later a man received non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by the stolen vehicle while he and another individual in the Lytton region allegedly prevented the suspect from stealing their truck.

After abandoning the stolen auto, the suspect flagged a ride with a passing semi-truck whose driver promptly presented him to a patrolling Lytton RCMP officer.

Aria Morshedizadeh, 21, faces charges of break and enter, robbery, disguising face with intent to commit an offence, theft of motor vehicle, uttering a threat to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault using a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Morshedizadeh remains in custody pending a court date later in November.

“Fortunately nobody was seriously injured during this incident. Timely information shared by RCMP detachments along the Trans-Canada Highway played a key role in the apprehension of the suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact their local police department or, should they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).