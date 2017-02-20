More than $40,000 raised to send the body of Jashanpreet Sandhu, who died of drug overdose, back to India

A GoFundMe page to send the body of Jashanpreet Singh Sandhu, 21, an Indian student who died of a drug overdose on February 10 in Vancouver, had raised more than $40,000 donated by 875 people by Monday morning in four days. The goal was $25,000. But apparently people have really been moved by the tragic story.

Sandhu had arrived in Canada just a few days before his death, according to the GoFundMe page in his name. His father passed away last year. “It’s a very hard time for his mother. Words can’t describe the agony and tears which have transpired from his loss. As a community it’s our humble responsibility to unite this young son with his mother for one last time. We have to send Jashan’s body to Punjab, India, to his mother and loved ones for his funeral. We are asking for your help and support in this tragic time.”

The latest update on the GoFundMe page reads: “In the loving memory of Jashanpreet Singh Sandhu, visitation will be held at Avalon Surrey Funeral Home at 1 p.m. today. Contact – Khushpreet Khosa …” However, when The VOICE called the number that was given, it turned out to be a wrong one.

CBC had reported last Friday (February 17), that Ravneet Panag of Brampton received a call from a relative in India who had just been informed that her only son had died in Vancouver. Jashanpreet died of a suspected fentanyl overdose at St. Paul’s Hospital. Panag started a GoFundMe page that raised $30,000 in just one day.

Although the GoFundMe page stated that Jashanpreet had come to Canada just a few days ago, CBC reported that Panag said he had been studying at a local college after moving to Canada last June.

The money will also go to help pay off loans Jashanpreet’s mother took out to send him to Canada.

“We could have cremated him here but they don’t want that. They really want to reunite them one last time,” Panag told CBC.