About South Asian Arts Society

South Asian Arts is committed to creating performance and educational opportunities for professional & amateur artists and developing artistic forums that act as a platform for building knowledge of South Asian culture via New Projects, New Ideas, and New Collaborations. We are active in promoting South Asian dance, music, and theatre via dance & music classes, professional performances and workshops, guest lectures, as well as presenting comedic plays, musicals, and dance dramas across the Lower Mainland.

