‘Moderate’ earthquake shakes Delhi, NCR

New Delhi (IANS): An earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, shook residents of Delhi and north India on Monday night, creating panic and causing office workers to evacuate buildings, the IMD said. There were no reports of any casualties or any damage yet.

According to the preliminary IMD report, the quake, classified as moderate, occurred at 10.33 p.m. at a point 30.5 degree North latitude 79.1 degrees East longitude in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. Its depth was 33 km.

Tremors were felt in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation of the earthquake and prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being.

“Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India.

PMO is in touch with officials in Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the quake. I pray for everyone’s safety & well-being,” Modi said on his official Twitter account.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sought a detailed report, while the National Disaster Response Force has been put on high alert.

“The MHA is closely monitoring the situation in earthquake hit Uttarakhand and other north Indian states where the tremors have been felt.

“The NDRF teams have been rushed from Ghaziabad to Uttarakhand to conduct rescue and relief operations, if the situation arises,” said official Twitter account of Home Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying: “Earthquake in Delhi NCR. I pray for everyone’s safety.”

Private forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd Director Mahesh Palawat told IANS that aftershocks could be expected.

“Aftershocks may recur tomorrow (Tuesday) as well, but will be of very low intensity. These aftershocks will be strong in the areas close to the epicentre in Uttarakhand.

Mild aftershocks may be felt tonight as well,” he added.

The last major quake in the region was a 4.2 tremor epicentred in Haryana on November 17 last year, while nearly 10 people were killed in a 6.8 Richter scale quake on the India-Myanmar border on January 4, 2016.