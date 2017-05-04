BILALI Miyonkuru, 19, of Richmond has been arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery in connection with a series of sex assaults in East Vancouver. He remains in custody.

(The VOICE has more information as well as photos of one Bilali Miyonkuru – if you google the name – but as police have refused to confirm them, we are not revealing them yet.)

On April 26, a woman was walking in the area of Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street when she was approached by a man from behind who asked her not to move. Concerned for her safety, she ran out of the area and called police.

A second woman near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue was entering an apartment building when she was grabbed from behind by a stranger. She screamed and the man ran off.

A third woman was grabbed from behind by a man on East 46th Avenue near Doman Street. She was pulled into bushes outside an unoccupied house where she was sexually assaulted.‎

Following the assaults, police appealed to the public for their assistance to help identify the man responsible. A team of Vancouver Police investigators worked diligently on the case, collecting and combing over evidence.

“The safety and security of everyone in our community is our top priority,” said VPD spokesperson Staff-Sgt. Randy Fincham on Thursday. “Our investigators will continue to work tirelessly to hold individuals accountable for the victimization of others.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.