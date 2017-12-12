ALL-NEW 2018 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS ARRIVES   

Mississauga, ON. – With a reputation of sporty driving and advanced technology, the Mitsubishi Eclipse sports car was one of company’s best-selling and iconic vehicles ever. Now, the Eclipse moniker is making its comeback with the same reputation for driving dynamics and technology in the form of a compact Crossover Utility Vehicle, the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross. The Eclipse Cross is a fusion of sharp coupe looks and dynamic SUV mobility with signature Mitsubishi Motors styling, technology and performance.

The Eclipse Cross will join the RVR and Outlander to form a formidable CUV lineup for Mitsubishi Motors. The Eclipse Cross contains many all-new features including a 1.5-litre turbo-charged engine, dual-pane, power-sliding panoramic roof, 7-inch thin-type Smartphone link Display Audio with touchpad controller , Head-Up Display (HUD) and heated rear seats.

Another new interior feature for the Eclipse Cross is a full-colour Head-Up Display (HUD) that provides the driver with real-time vehicle information. The HUD system is standard on the GT price line. Eclipse Cross comes standard with a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-charged power plant that offers a compelling combination of drivability, performance and efficiency. This new turbo technology provides both strong torque and better fuel efficiency. The engine produces 152 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb-ft torque at 3,500 rpm. For Canada, all Eclipse Cross price lines are equipped with Mitsubishi Motors’ proprietary, advanced S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, which enhances both straight-line stability and cornering performance by precisely controlling the torque supplied to each of the four wheels. All four Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross price lines feature Super All-Wheel Control as standard, including: the base ES, SE, SE Tech package and GT.

With a starting MSRP of $27,798, the Eclipse Cross ES priceline is well-equipped with such standard features as: Heated power side view mirrors with integrated LED indicator lamps, rear spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, colour multi-information display screen, high-contrast speedometer and odometer, Bluetooth wireless technology, 7-inch thin-type Smartphone link Display Audio system with Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay compatibility, steering wheel mounted audio, cruise and phone controls, rearview camera, automatic climate control, power door locks (and windows) with remote keyless entry and panic alarm, seven airbags and anti-theft alarm.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is backed by the best warranty in the world: 10 years or 160,000 km limited powertrain warranty and a five years or 100,000 km limited new vehicle warranty along with five years, unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

The Eclipse Cross will arrive in Canadian dealerships in March 2018. For more information please visit www.mitsubishi-motors-pr.ca.