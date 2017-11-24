Mississauga’s Dr. Fady Ghaly arrested for voyeurism

INVESTIGATORS of Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a Mississauga doctor in relation to a voyeurism investigation.

Two adult female victims advised investigators of a camera placed in the employee washroom of the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre located at 680 Silver Creek Boulevard in the City of Mississauga.

On November 23, Fady Ghaly, a 45-year-old male from Milton, was arrested and charged with two counts of voyeurism. Ghaly was released on a promise to appear with a future court date in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators from 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.