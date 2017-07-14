INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s 11 and 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have once again charged a male responsible for numerous thefts from various mosques throughout the Region of Peel.

Between June 4 and June 17, the accused attended six separate religious faith centres located throughout the City of Mississauga. He entered the religious buildings and either stole the locked donation box containing money or broke into the box and removed the money from inside. The total theft amounted to approximately $12,000.

Ashraf Awad, 58, of Mississauga was arrested and charged for the offences.

Once released, Awad continued to steal from religious buildings throughout the Region of Peel. As a result Awad was arrested again on Friday charged with theft of motor vehicle, farud / use of stolen credit card, mischief over $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of break and enter and five counts of breach of recognizance.

Investigators have been working along with other GTA police agencies as Awad is currently wanted in other regions for similar offences.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.