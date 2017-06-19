PEEL Regional Police officers from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged Ashraf Awad, 58, of Mississauga for numerous thefts from donation boxes at various mosques throughout the city.

Police said that between June 4 and June 17, the accused attended six separate religious faith centres located throughout Mississauga. He entered the religious buildings and either stole the locked donation box containing money or broke into the donation box and removed the money from inside. The accused would normally attend the centres while open to the public, but on two separate incidents, he broke into the religious faith centres to commit these thefts after hours.

The total amount of money stolen is approximately $12,000.

Awad has been charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, two counts of break and enter and theft and a charge of break and enter instruments.

Investigators are also encouraging any organizations to contact police if they have experienced a similar type of incident.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.