Ravnit Kahlon, 21, of Mississauga arrested for sexual assault

PEEL Regional Police investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have identified and arrested a male who was involved in a sexual assault last week.

On Friday, September 29, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the female victim entered a bus in the area of Keele Street in the City of Toronto and sat beside a male at the rear of the bus. The male quickly began to make sexual advances towards the victim, police said.

The victim was sexually assaulted on two different occasions by the suspect while on the bus. As a result, the victim relocated to the front of the bus and requested the driver to call police. Police were contacted, but the suspect exited the bus at Queen Street and Kennedy Road in the City of Brampton and was last seen walking east on Queen Street.

On Wednesday, December 13, , Ravnit Kahlon, 21, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and mischief. He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police thanked the public, who helped them identify the suspect after seeing their initial media release.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.