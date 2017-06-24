Washington (PTI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the US capital on Saturday, was welcomed with loud cheers and applause by Indian community members who were waiting outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader.

As Modi’s motorcade pulled up in front of the hotel where he will be staying during his three-day visit, the crowd of Indians gathered outside and standing behind a barricade burst into applause and started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

Before entering the hotel, he got out of his vehicle and walked across the road to the cheering crowd, smiling and waving.

After stopping briefly in front of the crowd, Modi, surrounded by Indian and American security officials, walked back towards his motorcade.

Members of the community expressed hope that Modi raises with Trump pressing issues related to the H1B work visa, terrorism and defence cooperation.

Trump will host Modi at the White House on Sunday and the two leaders will spend about five hours together in a bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.

During his three-day visit, Modi will also interact with about 20 leading American CEOs followed by an Indian-American community event in Washington DC suburb of Virginia.

The program is likely to be attended by about 600 members of the community.