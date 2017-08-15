PRIME Prannounced on Tuesday that Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar will visit Canada from August 19 to 22. The two leaders will meet in Montréal on August 20. They will also take part in the Pride Parade that day.

Varadkar is a 38-year-old Indian-origin doctor who made history last June by becoming Ireland’s youngest and the first openly gay prime minister of the Catholic-majority country.

Trudeau and Varadkar will continue discussions from this past July when the two leaders met for the first time in Dublin, Ireland. Their discussions will focus on issues related to diversity and inclusion, and how people and businesses in both countries can benefit from new opportunities available through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Trudeau said: “Ireland and Canada are close friends, and I look forward to meeting again with Taoiseach Varadkar in Montréal. Our two countries enjoy strong family ties, common values, and a shared history. Now we are collaborating again to ensure that CETA creates good, well-paying middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.”

