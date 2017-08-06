FEDERAL Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan won over the hearts of LGBTQ South Asians by dancing on the Sher Vancouver Pride of Bollywood Float at the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday in the Westend.

“Members of Sher Vancouver were thrilled when Harjit Sajjan jumped liked Superman onto the float and started dancing with Sher members and friends. This sent a very public message from a senior Canadian government minister who happens to be South Asian and Sikh that LGBTQ South Asians deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality. Minister Sajjan is helping to break down barriers in our community. We thank him for that. He made our Pride,” said Alex Sangha, Founder of Sher Vancouver and last year’s Grand Marshall of the Vancouver Pride Parade.