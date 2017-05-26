PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued the following statement on Ramadan:

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the start of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a sacred time of the year for the Muslim community, and commemorates the revealing of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad. The month-long journey of fasting and prayer encourages spiritual growth, reflection, and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

“Ramadan is also a time of community, when Muslims gather with family and friends to pray and share iftar, the evening meal. For all of us, Ramadan is a reminder to appreciate the many gifts we are given, and to give generously to others, in our communities and around the world.

“This year, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us take the opportunity to honour the many cultures, traditions, and beliefs that make Canada such a wonderful place to live. Muslim Canadians help make Canada the strong, diverse, and inclusive country it is today.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in Canada and around the world.

“Ramadan Mubarak!”