PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday issued the following statement in recognition of India’s Independence Day:

“Today, we join the people of India and members of the Indo-Canadian community to celebrate India’s 71st Independence Day.

“Our two countries share much in common, including our commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, and are linked by similar institutions and forms of government. Above all, the success of Canada and India demonstrate that we both prosper not in spite of our diversity, but because of it.

“We enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening. I recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him on global issues, including peace and security, health, climate change, and gender equality.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, I invite Canadians to reflect on the countless contributions Indo-Canadians make to our national fabric. Canada is a stronger and more prosperous country because of them.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Independence Day to all those celebrating.”