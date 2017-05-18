PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau is in B.C. to attend events in Burnaby, Surrey and Abbotsford.

On Thursday (May 18) he visited Electronic Arts Canada’s Capture Lab at 4336 Sanderson Way in Burnaby.

On Friday (May 19) he will visit with families at the Don Christian Recreation Centre at 6220 – 184th Street in Surrey at 9:45 a.m. to highlight the Canada Child Benefit.

Trudeau will meet with members of the Filipino community in Surrey’s Kubyertos Lechon House Restaurant at 8140 – 120th Street, Unit 106.

He will visit the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford at 33094 South Fraser Way at 1:30 p.m. and address the congregation.