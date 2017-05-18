ON the eighth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday issued the following statement:

“Today, we mark the eighth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka. I extend my deepest sympathies to those who were affected and their families, as we solemnly reflect and honour the lives that were lost during this 26 year war.

“As we remember the trauma and loss, we must continue to work to heal the wounds of all those who have suffered, and to achieve long-term reconciliation and peace in the country.

“I reiterate my call to the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure that a process of accountability is established that will have the trust and confidence of the victims of this war. To this end, Sri Lanka should fulfill its international commitments by ensuring the involvement of Commonwealth and international investigators, prosecutors and judges.

“I extend my deepest sympathy and support to Canadians of Tamil descent. As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we recognize the contributions Tamil-Canadians have made to Canada and the adversity that they have overcome.”