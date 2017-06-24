PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking of the fast.

“Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important religious holidays for the Muslim community, and marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is a time to give thanks for the spiritual growth and the blessings received throughout the holy month.

“On this occasion, family and friends gather to attend special morning prayers, exchange greetings and gifts, share a celebratory meal, and give generously to others, especially those less fortunate.

“Canada’s cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride. This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we recognize the invaluable contributions the Muslim community makes to our national fabric.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

“Eid Mubarak!”