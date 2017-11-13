Former minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is Conservative candidate in South Surrey-White Rock

FORMER National Revenue Minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is the Conservative candidate in South Surrey-White Rock in the December 11 by-election.

The federal Liberals chose former White Rock mayor and MLA Gordon Hogg as their candidate for the riding earlier this month.

The riding fell vacant after Conservative MP Watts resigned to enter the BC Liberal leadership race.

Kerry-Lynne grew up on Vancouver Island and has lived since her teens in South Surrey-White Rock, Vancouver, and Delta. Her parents lived in South Surrey-White Rock for 30 years. After completing her Juris Doctor at the University of British Columbia, she built a highly successful law practice in the Lower Mainland, focused primarily on civil litigation, family law, aboriginal land issues, and mediation.

In 2011, Kerry-Lynne was elected as the MP for Delta Richmond East. She was appointed by then-prime minister Stephen Harper as Parliamentary Secretary to Justice, Associate Minister of National Defence, and Minister of National Revenue, and as member of several high profile Cabinet committees including Treasury Board.

Kerry-Lynne is a married mother of four and grandmother of three small boys.

For more information about Findlay, visit www.votekerrylynnefindlay.ca

IN the other three ridings that will also have a by-election on December 11, Rosemarie Falk has been nominated to represent the party in Battlefords-Lloydminster in Sasakatchewan: Dasong Zou in Scarborough-Agincourt in Ontario; and Mike Windsor in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I am proud to have these candidates on our team, and I know they are going to work hard in these by-elections to deliver our positive Conservative vision for this country,” said Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party. “More and more people are realizing that the Liberal policies are hurting the very people they claim they want to help. Meanwhile, Canadians are tired of seeing one set of rules for Liberals and their well-connected friends, and another for everyone else.”

He added: “Incredibly, for the first time in our entire Canadian history, both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are under investigation for breaking federal law. Voters in these ridings have a unique opportunity to send a clear message and ensure this government is kept honest by electing Conservative MPs that will hold the Liberals to account,” concluded Scheer.

